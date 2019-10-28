Two people taken into custody after standoff in Thunder Bay

Two people were taken into custody Friday, police say, after a standoff on Thunder Bay's south side.

Police say they were dispatched to a weapons call at a home in the 200 block of Nora Street North at about 5 p.m. Friday.

A standoff ensued, with police blocking off the intersections of Norah and Cumming streets, and Norah and Miles streets.

The standoff ended just after 10 p.m., according to officers.

Police haven't provided any further details, but said two people were taken into custody.