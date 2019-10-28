No concern for public safety after Friday standoff: Thunder Bay police

Thunder Bay police continue to investigate a Friday afternoon standoff that occurred the city's south side, but say there's no concern for public safety.

Police said they were notified of an incident involving weapons at about 3 p.m., after an injured man went to the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre for treatment.

Police said the man's injuries were serious, but not believed to be life-threatening.

Investigation led police to a residential address in the 200 block of Cumming Street, and officers blocked off the section of Cumming Street between May and McKenzie streets.

By 10:30 p.m. Friday, police identified the people involved. The Major Crimes Unit is now handling the investigation and the street has since reopened.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 684-1200, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.