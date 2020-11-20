Standoff in progress on Thunder Bay's north side

Thunder Bay police are asking people to avoid the Picton Avenue area, where a standoff was taking place on Friday morning.

Police said the situation began Thursday night, when officers were dispatched to a residence in the zero-to-100 block of Picton Avenue with reports of a firearms-related incident.

Officers learned a suspect had pointed a firearm at another person.

Police identified the suspect, and a home they had likely fled to, and have contained the area. Some nearby homes have also been evacuated out of concern for the residents' safety.

Officers were still on scene Friday morning.

Two nearby schools — St. Pius X and Hammarskjold High School — were both briefly put into hold and secures on Friday morning due to the situation on Picton Avenue.

Both hold and secures have since been lifted.