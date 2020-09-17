Thunder Bay, Ont., police charge 21-year-old man with aggravated assault following double stabbing

A 21-year-old man is facing aggravated assault charges following a double stabbing on Wednesday morning, Thunder Bay police said.

Police were called to a residence in the 100 block of May Street North just after 2:30 a.m. following a weapons call.

Responding officers located an injured male being treated by paramedics and further investigation led police to located a second, female, victim.

Both had been stabbed, police said.

Police learned all three individuals were known to each other and had become involved in an altercation as they were returning home from a nearby bar, which led to the two victims being stabbed.

A suspect was identified and located. He attempted to provide police with a false name but was arrested without further incident.

The accused has been charged with two counts of aggravated assault, one count of assault causing bodily harm and one count of obstructing police.

He appeared in court Thursday and was remanded into custody.

The stabbing was one of three police responded to over the course of Tuesday night and Wednesday morning.

The first occurred at about 9:50 p.m. Tuesday in the 1000 block of Dawson Road. Responding officers located two victims who had been stabbed.

Officers were then dispatched to the 200 block of Windsor Street at about 10:45 p.m. Wednesday, where they were met with a male victim who had also been stabbed.

An investigation revealed the Windsor Street victim had been stabbed at another location.

Police said all victims were taken to hospital and it is believed the victims and attackers were all known to each other.

All incidents remain under investigation.