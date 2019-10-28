Hamilton man charged over Thunder Bay, Ont., stabbings

A 20-year-old Hamilton man has been charged with aggravated assault after two people were stabbed at a house party on Highgate Road in Thunder Bay, Ont.

Police were called to the residence just after 12:50 a.m. Saturday. However, as officers were driving to the scene, occupants of two vehicles flagged down police.

Police learned two of the people in the vehicles were the victims in the assault, and police accompanied them to hospital while additional officers proceeded to the Highgate Road home.

An investigation revealed that multiple people got into an altercation at the party, and two people were stabbed.

Police identified and arrested a male suspect at the scene. As a result, a 20-year-old man from Hamilton Ont., has been charged with aggravated assault.

The accused appeared in bail court on Saturday, and was remanded into custody.

Police said the investigation into incident remains ongoing.