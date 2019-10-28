Two charged over aggravated assault in Thunder Bay, Ont.

Thunder Bay police have charged two people with aggravated assault after a man was stabbed on the city's north side.

Police were called to the area of Court Street South and Red River Road at about 12:45 a.m. Wednesday with reports of an assault that had just occurred.

A paramedic supervisor with Superior North EMS was driving in the area, when he saw the 39-year-old victim being assaulted by two other males, police said. The paramedic activated his emergency lights, and called for police and an additional paramedic crew, before tending to the victim's injuries.

The victim, who police said had been stabbed, was taken to hospital for further treatment.

Responding officers located two suspects after searching the area.

A 19-year-old Thunder Bay man, and a 16-year-old male from Summer Beaver, were both charged with aggravated assault.

Police said both accused and the victim were known to each other.

Both accused appeared in court Wednesday and were remanded into custody.