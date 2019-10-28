Man charged with stabbing at Thunder Bay Tim Hortons

Thunder Bay police have charged a 51-year-old man with assault with a weapon following a stabbing at a north-side Tim Hortons.

Police were called to the restaurant, located on John Street Road, at about 10:50 a.m. Monday with reports of an assault that had just occurred.

Responding officers located the victim, who had been stabbed, and they were taken to hospital.

An investigation revealed the accused was driving a black pick-up truck, and blocked the victim at the end of the drive-thru. The accused then got out of his vehicle, began yelling at the victim, spat on the victim's vehicle, and then assaulted him.

The accused's vehicle was identified, and police were able to locate it in the Country Boulevard area just after 12:30 p.m.

The accused was arrested without further incident.

He's been released from custody, and is scheduled to appear in court in October.