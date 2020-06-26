Woman charged over Thunder Bay, Ont., stabbing

Thunder Bay, Ont., police have charged a 25-year-old woman after a stabbing on the city's south side.

Police were called to a residence in the 200 block of Cumming Street just after 9 p.m. Thursday with reports of an assault.

Officers located a male victim with non-life threatening injuries resulting from a recent assault involving a weapon; he was taken to hospital for treatment.

Police said investigation led to the identification of a suspect, who was located and arrested shortly after.

The accused has been charged with assault with a weapon, failure to comply with a judicial release, and breach of probation.

She appeared in court Friday and was remanded into custody.