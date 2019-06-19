Thunder Bay police charge two over stabbing on city's south side

Thunder Bay police have charged two people in connection with a stabbing that occurred Saturday afternoon on the city's south side.

In a media release issued Sunday, police said officers were dispatched to the area of Victoriaville mall just before 4:30 p.m. with reports that a male had been stabbed.

Responding officers located the victim, who was taken to hospital. Police said his injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

Police learned that the actual stabbing had taken place in the 200 block of May Street, and officers shortly located and arrested two male suspects.

A 24-year-old Thunder Bay man is facing charges of assault and forcible confinement.

A 19-year-old Thunder Bay man is facing charges of aggravated assault, forcible confinement, and possession of stolen property.

Police said victim and both accused males were known to each other.

Both of the accused appeared in court Sunday, and were remanded into custody.