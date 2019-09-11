Police in Thunder Bay, Ont., investigate stabbing on north side of city

Police in Thunder Bay, Ont., are investigating a stabbing at a hotel on the north side of the city.

Officers responded to the location in the 0-100 block of Cumberland Street North at about 2 a.m. Tuesday for a weapons call, the Thunder Bay Police Service announced in a written release on September 11.

Responding officers found paramedics tending to a male victim inside the hotel and learned he had been stabbed during an assault that had just occurred.

Police stated the victim's injuries do not appear to be life-threatening.

Police continue to investigate the incident, and ask anyone with information to contact investigators at 684-1200, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or p3tips.com.