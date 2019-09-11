Police in Thunder Bay, Ont., investigate stabbing on north side of city
Police in Thunder Bay, Ont., are investigating a stabbing at a hotel on the north side of the city.
Police responded to call at hotel early Tuesday morning, found man being tended to by paramedics
Officers responded to the location in the 0-100 block of Cumberland Street North at about 2 a.m. Tuesday for a weapons call, the Thunder Bay Police Service announced in a written release on September 11.
Responding officers found paramedics tending to a male victim inside the hotel and learned he had been stabbed during an assault that had just occurred.
Police stated the victim's injuries do not appear to be life-threatening.
Police continue to investigate the incident, and ask anyone with information to contact investigators at 684-1200, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or p3tips.com.