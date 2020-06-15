St. Joseph's Care Group in Thunder Bay, Ont., is defending its care homes against a CBC Marketplace report, saying solely using written notices compiled by Ministry of Health and Long Term Care inspectors to compare long term care homes doesn't show the complete picture.

Hogarth Riverview Manor, which is operated by St. Joseph's, was the top home in the CBC Marketplace story on care homes with the most recorded violations in Ontario. According to the story, it had the highest number of written notices authored by Ministry inspectors from January 1, 2015 to December 31, 2019.

Bethammi Nursing Home, also operated by St. Joseph's placed 15th on the same list.

"Providing safe, high-quality care to our residents is our focus and priority at both Hogarth Riverview Manor and Bethammi Nursing Home," said Tracey Buckler, the President and CEO of St. Joseph's Care Group in a statement.

"The long-term care sector is subject to approximately 1,400 requirements of the Long-Term Care Homes Act, 2007, and inspection reports alone do not reflect the quality of care that a home provides nor do they account for things like risk to residents or how the report was addressed."

"As a sector, we have been clear for many years that greater investment is needed, as well as a robust health human resources strategy to address staffing shortages," Buckler said.

AdvantAge Ontario, a group representing not-for-profit long term care home operators including St. Joseph's, said the sector has "been in crisis for many years."

"The unfortunate reality is that decades of under-funding has created a desperate shortage of trained staff to provide the level and quality of care that residents need — and deserve," said Lisa Levin, CEO of AdvantAge Ontario.

"Until that is addressed, homes will continue to be severely challenged in their ability to meet all the regulations. Urgent action is needed and we remain committed to working with government to improve resident care and safety."

The data used in the Marketplace investigation came from inspection reports pulled from the Ministry of Long-Term Care's website. The information was accurate as of Aug. 20, 2020.