St. Joseph's Care Group launches lawsuit against city for copper pipe issues

A second lawsuit has been filed against the City of Thunder Bay regarding leaky copper pipes.

St. Joseph's Care Group is seeking $350,000 in damages from the city in regards to leaking pipes at the P.R. Cook apartments on Carrie St.

The building has 181 apartments, some of which have rents geared to income for seniors or for those under 60 with disabilities.

A spokesperson for St. Joseph's said it would be inappropriate to make further comments on the lawsuit.

Earlier in the week, a statement of claim was filed for a class-action lawsuit, seeking $350M in damages from the city.

The City of Thunder Bay has declined to comment on the lawsuits or the leaking pipes.

None of the allegations have been proven in court.