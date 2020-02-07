Growing squash community looking for space to play as resurgence picks up

The Thunder Bay Squash Association is seeing a resurgence in their sport's community, despite the lack of places to play within the city.

Steven Bill is a member of the Thunder Bay Squash Association Committee, which was re-established last year, and says that the resurgence is due to a number of reasons, one of which is the closure of other sports facilities in the city.

"The tennis courts in the last year or two that closed down at the college have left a lot of racquet players, or tennis players who would usually have played tennis during the winter, have turned to another racquet sport," says Bill.

Not only are other racquet players looking to the game of squash to keep up their skills, some people in the city look to the sport to keep active during the colder months.

"People are turning to squash because it's a great way to stay fit, it's fun for socializing and meeting new people...and in places like Thunder Bay where the outdoors are sometimes not ideal for being active, squash can be played year round," he said.

At one time, Thunder Bay had a number of facilities that housed squash courts, including the Canada Games Complex, Confederation College, Lakehead University, the Knights of Columbus and a stand-alone racquet centre in the Central Avenue area.

Bill noted that the Association has worked hard to develop a junior program, which has added over 30 youth to the squash community. Some junior players are at the level where they have begun to travel to tournaments beyond the Thunder Bay region, including Manitoba and southern Ontario.

More courts needed

But with the resurgence of the game, comes a new issue. According to Bill, there are now over 300 people in the city of Thunder Bay squash community and only four courts available at the Canada Games Complex. Bills says this creates a problem when booking spaces to play.

"It's a good problem to have, but it's a problem," he said about the crowding of the squash courts.

Bill's dream is to re-establish a racquet centre facility that could house squash, tennis, and pickle ball, which according to him is another growing sport within the city.

While the influx of players makes things difficult when it comes to limited court space, the squash community still manages to make an impact on the city with events like the The Silver Fox Squash Cancer Tournament.

The tournament is 26-years-old, and last year raised almost $3000 for both The Underground Gym and the Northern Cancer Fund. This year the tournament will be taking place from March 27 to 29.