Spring litter comprised of much more PPE than previous years: EcoSuperior

Snow is melting across northwestern Ontario, unveiling a winter's worth of litter.

While the unsightly annual event is welcomed by few, this year's litter seems to stick out a little more than before, with much of it being comprised of PPE like masks and gloves.

"Maybe we're just noticing those things like masks lying on the ground," said Melissa Davidson, a program coordinator at EcoSuperior.

"That's something I know as soon as I see, I'm not going to miss that, where I might see something else and it might not be as impactful."

Davidson said there is no concrete data showing there is more litter on the ground than previous years, but she said what is showing up in snowbanks seems to be more visible.

"I think it's maybe new litter that we're seeing, or different types of litter."

Davidson said in the spring of 2020, the annual Spring Up to Clean Up campaign was cancelled because of the pandemic, however, the program will move forward this year.

"Anecdotally, yes, I have seen that (PPE) on the ground. It is discouraging, but I think at the same time, that's why I'm excited that we're able to run Spring Up to Clean Up program this year, and get people excited to get out there and clean up."

Davidson said EcoSuperior would like to eliminate PPE litter in the first place, noting the organization partnered with Green Circle Salons and Lakehead Schools in the fall to collect PPE, which would then be repurposed into other products.

She said while EcoSuperior no longer has funding to subsidize PPE recycling, interested businesses can learn more here.