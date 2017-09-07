Attracting sports tourism key strategy for bringing visitors to Thunder Bay, Ont.

If it seems like more tournaments and sporting events are being held in Thunder Bay, Ont., it's not just your imagination.

Attracting 'sports tourism' is becoming a key driver for the city's tourism division.

This week, city councillors approved spending $15,000 on a bid for the 2024 Ontario Winter Games. If it pays off, the city estimates an economic impact of $6M from bringing 3,300 people to the city for just under a week.

"It's a major part of our overall tourism strategy, and it's something that is part of the long term strategy as well," said Paul Pepe, the manager of tourism for the city.

"Even though we're in COVID, and even though our industry is decimated right now, we know,we still have to work long term."

When the city is able to entertain major events, businesses like hotels, restaurants and other tourism attractions all reap the reward, Pepe said. The city's service sector is growing and is one of the major economic drivers.

"We compete with other cities on sport tourism, and every city has, you know, pursued sport tourism at a different level. And I think, you know, we're one of the more aggressive cities, particularly in recent years," he said.

Events like the Telus Cup, Special Olympics Canada Winter Games, and Scotties Tournament of Hearts (which may be postponed because of COVID-19) are all events that have been pursued through the sports tourism strategy.

Pepe said the city has proven it has volunteers to host events, while growth in the number of hotel rooms, as well as better flight connections have also made the city a more viable spot to host large events.

Part of the challenge, he said, is going after events that are the right size for the city, and ones where the city already has the proper facilities.

The group Sport Tourism Canada, of which the city is a member, does help steer the city in the right direction when it comes to bidding on specific events.

"Having local sports organizations that take stewardship and ownership of their particular events is really important too," Pepe said.

"[It really takes] community partnerships with the local sport communities and local sports organizations to bring in events. So, you know, we're out there looking at opportunities ourselves, but we're also working with local groups that want to bring in provincial and national sport events for their organizations, too."

Pepe said the city will continue to focus on conferences and the corporate market for the shoulder seasons, which he said is also a main driver for tourism in the city.

Although most of those events are on hold because of COVID, he said, the focus needs to be a few years from now, as conference organizers do plan years ahead.

For example, Pepe pointed out the introduction of Viking Cruises in 2022, which will make seven stops in the city, with passengers beginning or ending their cruises there.

The pandemic has also forced the city to rethink its winter marketing, Pepe said.

"I hope over the medium to long term that results and some new visitor experiences, new events, new things going on year-round in the city that make us a more well-rounded, year-round destination for visitors for whatever reason they're coming to town for."

The city itself had a strong August for hotel occupancy, Pepe said, having one of the highest rates in all of Canada. While it may be lower than the average, he said the strong hotel showing displayed how people are willing to get out, at least on a domestic scale, and he hoped that would continue throughout the winter.