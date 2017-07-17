Thunder Bay's splash pads will soon shut down

As the end of summer approaches, the City of Thunder Bay is preparing to shut down its splash pads.

The city said the splash pad at Marina Park will close on Sept. 5 at 8 p.m.

The city's outdoor pools will also close at the end of operating hours on Sept. 5.

Meanwhile, the splash pads at County Park, Franklin Street Park, and North End Park will all close at 8 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 6.

The city said its pools and splash pads will undergo maintenance during the off-season to prepare them for next summer.