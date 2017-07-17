City of Thunder Bay splash pads open

The City of Thunder Bay has opened three of its splash pads, but measures will be in place to ensure they're operating within provincial COVID-19 guidelines.

The splash pads at County Park, the North End Recreation Centre, and Franklin Park opened to the public on Wednesday.

The city said the number of users will be limited to allow for physical distancing, and common touch points will be sanitized hourly.

In addition, users will be required to sanitize their hands prior to using the splash pads.

Rules will be posted, and staff will be on-hand to provide any necessary clarification, the city said.

"We are very excited to open the splash pads," said Cory Halvorsen, manager of the city's parks and open spaces section. "They are great way for kids to have fun, get outside for some exercise, and cool off in the summer."

The splash pad at Marina Park remains closed.