Water wheel to replace bucket at North End splash pad

A popular splash pad on Thunder Bay's north side will have a new feature this summer, to replace a controversial bucket.

The city has spent $10,000 on a water wheel feature, like a ferris wheel, which will spin and spray water from the top of a climbing structure at the park.

A large yellow bucket was originally in the wheel's place, but was taken down in the fall of 2020 after some neighbours complained about the amount of noise children were making when the bucket filled, and then tipped over.

"It will be a water wheel instead of a bucket. It'll be in the same location, a similar size, it should have less of an impact on the space with respect to sound levels," said Cory Halvorsen, the city's manager of parks and open spaces.

"Rather than it being an intermittent type of feature where it's building up for five, 10 minutes and splashing a large volume of water, getting a real reaction out of the splash pad users, it would be a more constant source of water."

Halvorsen said the city still owns the bucket feature, which could be re-purposed at another splash pad or a new splash pad, depending on the builder.

As of the fall, the city was discussing the possibility of building another splash pad on James St.