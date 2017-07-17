Popular feature to be removed from Thunder Bay splash pad after noise complaints

A towering yellow bucket, the highest point at the North End Rec splash pad in Thunder Bay, Ont., will be taken down from the children's recreation area this season.

The bucket, which fills with water, and then dumps it on splash pad users below, has been the subject of complaints to the city.

It's noisy, and the splash pad users -—children — are too loud, according to a log of complaints the city has received.

The bucket was described as the "show piece" of the park, which was opened in 2017.

"Lots of people have reached out to me in the last couple of days," said Coun. Andrew Foulds, who represents the Current River ward, where the pad is located.

"It clearly tells me that the splash pad at North End clearly matters to people."

He said he did hear complaints when the pad was first installed a number of years ago, but most calls lately, have been supportive of the facility. Of the city's three splash pads, North End was the busiest this summer, Foulds said.

"I'll be perfectly frank, I'm not sure I'm very happy about [the changes]," Foulds said. He understands the concerns of neighbours, but said he also feels for children who need to have neighbourhood recreation.

"This particular bucket, I mean the kids really loved it. There's no question of that. And, so the decision has been made to switch it, which, I'm not sure I'm particular happy with.

"It is certainly my expectation that whatever feature they switch it out with, better be good. And, it better bring the same level of joy and excitement to the kids that this last feature did," Foulds said.

Cory Halvorsen, the manager of parks and open spaces told CBC News the city may be able to re-purpose the bucket at another splash pad. The city plans to create water features at more parks, including a new pad on James St.