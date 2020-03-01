Training pays off for Special Olympics snowshoers on Thunder Bay games' final day

Paul Aubuchon returns to British Columbia from Thunder Bay, Ont., with a bronze medal in snowshoeing from the 2020 Special Olympics Canada Winter Games – an accomplishment made all the more impressive by the fact that he's based in Campbell River, a place that doesn't see a lot of snow.



"I train extra hard in Campbell River at Phoenix track," explained the veteran competitor and multiple medalist while attending the Games' final medal ceremony on Saturday. "It's some kind of gravel."



Beating out athletes with far better access to snow was exciting, he said.



The medal ceremony helped bring to a close the five-day event, which drew around 900 athletes from across the country to compete in sports such as alpine and cross-country skiing, figure skating and speed skating, snowshoeing, curling, floor hockey and five-pin bowling.

Paul Aubuchon brings a bronze medal in snowshoeing home to Vancouver Island, a place that doesn't receive a lot of snow. (Heather Kitching/CBC)

Another Special Olympics veteran, Jacob Mathews, returns to Ottawa with three snowshoeing medals – one silver and two gold – to add to a collection that already includes a gold and silver medal from the international games in Pyeongchang, South Korea in 2013.

"We played this one pretty low-key," Mathews said of his training regime for this year's event, "We just went to the track, ran a bit."

He also got a good physical workout through his current job moving shopping carts for Metro, he explained.

However, when he was preparing for international competition, he trained more strenuously, he said.

Jacob Mathews won three medals in Thunder Bay. He previously won two medals at the Special Olympics international games in South Korea. (Heather Kitching/CBC)

"One of the things I did is I took a big massive tire – like a massive tire, very big tire – and I've got to flip it... I had to flip it from one side of the gym to the next," he said. "In the summer when there was no snow, I would take my snowshoes on sand at the beach, and I would run up mountains, run down mountains. Because when I was doing the 1,600 [metre], it was up a mountain and down mountains... so I had to train like that."

Mathews won gold in the 1,600 metre event and silver in the 800.

"It was a pretty big honour," he said. "I had to work pretty hard to get it."

Asked if he had any advice for up-and-coming athletes, Mathews encouraged them to get involved in Special Olympics because it offers a chance to travel the world, meet new people and experience new cultures.

Aubuchon's advice to emerging athletes was to be a good sport.

"You cheer on your athletes every time that they have a race," he said, "and that shows good sportsmanship."