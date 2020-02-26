The Games have begun.

About 1,000 athletes from across Canada, along with their coaches and supporters filled the Fort William Gardens for the opening ceremony of the Special Olympics Canada Winter Games.

It was difficult to hear in the arena above all of the cheering, clapping and music.

The event itself had athletes parade around the Gardens, before taking their seats, using up the entire floor space of the Gardens, plus the back of the arena. The remainder was filled with supporters and those taking part in the ceremony.

"I think it'll be fun. And, we'll meet lots of new people," said Duncan Boyd, an athlete from Thunder Bay.

A supporter of Team Newfoundland waves the provincial flag during the opening ceremony of the Special Olympics Canada Winter Games in Thunder Bay, Ont. (Jeff Walters/CBC)

Boyd won't compete in these games in his usual sports of floor hockey and baseball, but instead, will be an ambassador, helping out with the games wherever he can.

"It feels good, because it's helping the community."

The feeling Boyd gets when volunteering at the games is not lost on Sharon Bollenbach, the CEO of Special Olympics Canada.

A supporter of Team Quebec holds up a flag signed by Special Olympics athletes before the opening ceremony of the games in Thunder Bay, Ont. (Jeff Walters/CBC)

"The heart of Special Olympics happens in community programs across the country," she said to reporters at a media event earlier in the day.

"On a Tuesday night in the swimming pool, on a Wednesday night at curling, on a Thursday night in the gym for floor hockey. And that's the heart of what Special Olympics is."

The event itself was closed to the public - a lack of space at the Gardens was an issue. The event's main speaker was the Governor General of Canada, Julie Payette.

She said it was her first visit to the city, although she had flown over it many times from space.

"Thunder Bay is in the centre of Canada, and there is no better place for the Games."

Singers with the Vibe Academy in Thunder Bay, Ont., sing the national anthem at the opening ceremony for the Special Olympics Winter Games. (Jeff Walters/CBC)

Bollenbach said she hopes people from the city will come out to the games, and see what it is all about.

"I hope they choose to come out because it'll be an awesome experience to share with your family, bring your children. It's an opportunity to talk about inclusion and an opportunity to talk about that sport really is for all."