Thunder Bay Special Olympics speed skater claims gold as fans show support

Delaney Area was packed with spectators during the Thursday afternoon run of the Special Olympics Canada Winter Games speed skating competition.

Claire Kachur, a Thunder Bay athlete on team Ontario, had a whole section of the arena cheering her on from the stands. She went on to claim a gold medal in the 111 metre race.

One of Kachur's coaches, Duncan Le Blanc, said the community support makes him feel really proud.

"We have so many people in the community supporting our Special Olympic athletes, not just Claire, for the whole team," he said in an interview with CBC News. "The spirit is phenomenal for the athletes."

'Everything has come full circle'

A group of grade four students from St. Bernard school was among the loudest in the stands on Thursday. They sponsored Kachur through the Special Olympics Draft an Athlete Program. They raised money to sponsor Claire and three other athletes by selling handmade Christmas Cards in 2019.

Caitlin Guarasci, teacher at St. Bernard School, said the experience has been rewarding for her class as they continue to learn about about the Special Olympics.

"Everything has come full circle and they get to really see the difference that they made," she said. "They get to see the determination, that hard work that the athletes put into it, so it's really exciting that they get to see that."

Doug Henry, Games Manger of the 2020 Thunder Bay games said the Draft an Athlete Program was a huge success, as it raised over $270,000 for athletes competing in the games.

"It was a really good response from our schools," said Henry "They did that by hosting fundraising events at their schools, so it's a real community effort."

Henry said that the Draft an Athlete Program not only builds community, but teaches students about inclusion.

Speed Skating and other sporting competitions will continue across the city of Thunder Bay at eight different venues on Firday. The Special Olympics Canada Winter Games are set to wrap up Saturday after kicking off on Tuesday, Feb. 25 2020.