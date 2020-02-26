Special Olympian, OPP officers meet through Special Olympics Canada Winter Games 'Draft an Athlete' program

Officers from the Ontario Provincial Police Northwest Region (OPPNWR) say a desire to give back to the community motivated them to participate in the Draft An Athlete program for the Special Olympics Canada Winter Games Thunder Bay 2020.

Businesses, organizations, schools and individuals in the northwestern Ontario city took part in the program, which raised funds to help defray some of the cost of the Games.

"The energy and the support from this city [for the Games] has just been huge, and it's nice to assist in that, " said Petrina Taylor, acting sgt.

She explained that OPPNWR had drafted snowshoer Calum MacKenzie of Smith Falls, Ont.

"We came across him this afternoon and we were able to give him an OPP hat and an OPP t-shirt and find out that he won", she said.

Law enforcement agencies have a long history of supporting Special Olympics, said Mike Golding, an acting staff sgt.

Golding, who helps out with a minor hockey team which also drafted an athlete, said he was inspired by the competitors "pure appreciation" for their sport.

"When you see the support they get and the exhilaration and the enthusiasm that they show at these events, there's no politics, it's just kids and adults just having fun and competing in the event that they enjoy and it doesn't matter if you win or lose you can just tell these people just love to compete."