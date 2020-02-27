'Extraordinary': Gov. Gen. praises skill of athletes at Special Olympics Canada Winter Games 2020 Thunder Bay

Standing beside the snowshoe track at the Special Olympics Canada Winter Games 2020 in Thunder Bay, the nation's governor general marvelled at the skill and talent of the athletes racing in the 400-metre preliminary event.

"Extraordinary," remarked Julie Payette. "I can't believe how fast they run with snowshoes, because they run almost as good as on a track."

Payette was in the northwestern Ontario city to deliver remarks at the opening ceremonies for the Games on Tuesday night, and to cheer on the competitors at several sporting venues, including cross-country skiing and snowshoeing.

Watching the racers sprint around the course was inspiring, she said.

"It is so uplifting," Payette noted. "Because we have sometimes a preconceived ideas that athletes should be this and that and that is not true. I'm seeing really good athletes, people who work hard just like any other athletes and then compete and it's just inspiring me to be better."

During her two days in Thunder Bay, she also delivered a presentation at Dennis Franklin Cromarty High School, a school for Indigenous students, many of whom have left their homes in remote First Nations to study in the city.

As well, Payette helped launch Research and Innovation Week at Lakehead University and toured the Aviation Centre of Excellence at Confederation College.