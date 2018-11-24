More than a dozen Special Olympic athletes from Thunder Bay, Ont., will be travelling to Sault Ste. Marie in the new year to showcase their winter sport skills in the 2019 Special Olympic Provincial Games.

A total of 17 athletes will be competing in six different sporting activities in January; Nordic and alpine skiing, figure skating, speed skating, curling and snow shoeing, with the qualifying athletes expected to move on to the 2020 National Games being held in the northwestern city.

"Thunder Bay has every sport covered, for the first time," chair of Special Olympics Thunder Bay, Rob Neff said.

"[The event] is important to the athletes [because] ... it's a culmination of their dreams, which are to advance beyond the local level to provincial and national games," noting that this will be the first year that Special Olympic athletes in Thunder Bay will get to display their skills in front of their home crowd.

Special Olympics athletes will get to show off their winter sport skills in front of their home crowd, according to Rob Neff, the chair of Special Olympics in Thunder Bay. (Nancy Rlssanen / Special Olympics Thunder Bay)

Carson Smith and Jordan Pretchuck are two athletes among the 17 that will be heading to Sault Ste. Marie in 2019.

Pretchuk said he got involved with curling in 2004 after watching a game, while Smith started skiing after he was introduced to the Special Olympics team by his mom.

"I was looking for more places to improve my skills in sports and mom told me that there was this place for autistic kids like me where I can be myself and play sports," Smith explained, adding that he first joined the club by playing basketball and floor hockey.

Pretchuck said he practices every Sunday at the Fort William Curling Club and soon be playing three games a week to prepare for the provincial games.

Meanwhile Smith said he has been working out with his coach at the gym to train his upper body and legs. He is hoping to get on the slopes to practice soon as he would like to "get on [his] curve so [he] could go faster down the hill too."