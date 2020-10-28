Southbridge responds to Marketplace concerns at Ontario long-term care homes

A company operating 27 long-term care homes across Ontario says it has made improvements to a facility it operates in Thunder Bay, which was listed as one of the top 30 homes in the province when it comes to written infractions from the Ministry of Health and Long-Term Care.

Southbridge Pinewood made the list compiled by CBC's Marketplace, which looked at the number of written notices a home had accumulated between Jan. 1, 2015 and Dec. 31, 2019.

Jonathan Riabov, the executive director of Southbridge Pinewood, said using only one data set does not provide a complete picture.

"For example, a survey conducted among residents and families at Pinewood in January/ February 2020 found that more than 83 per cent of respondents would recommend our home to others," he said in a statement to CBC News, noting the priority at all times is to provide the best possible care for residents.

"Referrals and recommendations are a good indicator of satisfaction with care and services provided, and Pinewood has built a reputation in the community as a home that provides high quality care, which is evidenced by us having one of the largest wait lists in the area."

The home was purchased by Southbridge in 2018, Riabov said, and compliance with provincial regulations has since increased.

"This has been achieved through the implementation of new programs, policies and practices that support an individualized care approach for each of our residents. We also work collaboratively with our families to ensure that we are adapting to and communicating about a resident's needs and how to best address them."

Southbridge also owns Birchwood Terrace in Kenora, which too ranked on the Marketplace list, however, the company did not comment on that operation.

Rainycrest Long Term Care, in Fort Frances, which is operated by Riverside Health Care also placed on the list, but did not return CBC's request for comment.