He had to contend with ice patches and snow-covered roads, and probably dodged a few deer along the way, but retired truck driver Vernon Erb feels pretty good about his recent road trip from southern Ontario to Thunder Bay, Ont.

The purpose of the trip was to bring a truck full of donated food to the Regional Food Distribution Association warehouse in Thunder Bay, so that it can be transported to remote First Nation communities before Christmas.

"I feel good about it. Yes, very good," Erb said, after completing the 18-hour journey to Thunder Bay.

"We've been well-blessed, and when the opportunity comes around, where people need help, we like to help where we can."

Erb, the founder of the Erb Group trucking company, donated his time to haul the food as part of CBC Thunder Bay's Sounds of the Season fundraiser, an annual effort to send much-needed food to the far north, with the help of the RFDA, the Thunder Bay International Airport and regional airlines.

The use of the truck and fuel for the effort were supplemented by the Trucks for Change Network, an organization that helps charities by transporting supplies for charitable efforts across Canada.

A volunteer with the Regional Food Distribution Association in Thunder Bay, Ont., works to unload a truck full of food, which was driven by Vernon Erb, founder of Erb trucking. (Jeff Walters/CBC)

Much of the donated food for Thunder Bay's Sounds of the Season event comes from southern Ontario, and needs to be moved to Thunder Bay before it can be flown further up north.

"I said I may as well volunteer and drive it up," Erb explained.

The truck he drove contained potatoes, carrots, apples and dried goods from Leamington, Ont., including contributions from the Southwestern Ontario Gleaners.

Donations of food, as well as monetary donations are still being collected for the Sounds of the Season effort, which will be celebrated on Dec. 14 with special CBC programming, broadcast live from the Thunder Bay International Airport.