With an eye to the future, CBC's Sounds of the Season considered a 'huge success'

As whistling winds pushed temperatures below -40 degrees Celsius in Fort Severn, Ont., people with reusable bags and cardboard boxes burst into the warm community youth centre where tables were piled high with food waiting to be picked up.

This was one of many scenes that took place across the Canadian North thanks to this year's rendition of the ever-growing CBC Thunder Bay's annual Sounds of the Season campaign. The 2019 food drive saw over 30,000 kilograms of food shipped to 19 northern communities by truck and plane, and more than $45,000 dollars raised for the Regional Food Distribution Association (RFDA). More donations are expected to roll in over the coming days as well.

Donated food is unloaded from a Perimeter Aviation aircraft as part of CBC Thunder Bay's Sounds of the Season campaign. (Jeff Walters / CBC)

"Through Sounds of the Season and CBC, we are forging new relationships and networks with food banks and communities across the north to supply them with much needed fresh and non-perishable food items. So this is a huge step forward," said Volker Kromm, the executive director of the RFDA.

The event was a major logistical and technical undertaking, with people in and around Ontario pitching in to provide donations and considerable physical effort required to deliver the food to the communities. Five airlines - Perimeter Aviation, Wasaya Airways, Bearskin Airlines, North Star Air and KBM Resources - in addition to ERB Transport, all took part to help ship the donated food to the northern communities.

One of the first shipments of food arrived to North Spirit Lake and Pikangikum First Nations on Monday night, with thousands of pounds of food unloaded by hand by airline crews.

A significant amount of the food was delivered to the communities throughout the day on Tuesday. In Nibinamik First Nation, community members quickly loaded the donations into a truck and brought them into the community.

Members of the Lake Superior Scottish Regiment packaged food that was collected at the Thunder Bay Airport, the RFDA and local businesses before delivering a truckload of food needed to help the more-than 100 families reliant on food banks at Fort William First Nation. Sandy Lake First Nation community members had to make two trips to the airport in order to bring all of the food to an area for distribution.

Members of the Lake Superior Scottish Regiment arrive at the Thunder Bay International Airport collect food donations to bring to Fort William First Nation during CBC Thunder Bay's Sounds of the Season. (Michael Dick/CBC)

However, there are still logistical challenges that exist once the food arrives into the community.

"Generally a lot of these small communities aren't equipped with infrastructure [to store perishable food items] such as sea containers or warehouses, it just doesn't exist ... that's always been a challenge," Kromm said. Increasing storage capacity is something that he would like the RFDA to work on with the communities.

There was a wide range of food delivered, from fresh fruits and vegetables to canned goods, fruit juices and baking mixes. In every instance, the donated food was warmly welcomed by community members accustomed to high food prices.

Eliot Fiddler, who works for the Sandy Lake First Nation Health and Diabetes Prevention Program, said "It's the high cost of vegetables that are being sent here by the Northern store and it's not accessible to certain people who live on welfare, or who aren't taught how to garden ... so that's one of the things that I'm happy about."

More than 80,000 pounds of food will be delivered to 19 northern communities during CBC Thunder Bay's 2019 Sounds of the Season food drive. (CBC Thunder Bay)

Each community had a different approach to distributing the food. In the small community of Nibinamik First Nation, most of the food is used in community feasts to take place throughout the holiday period. Fort William First Nation used the donations to replenish their food bank, and Sandy Lake First Nation broadcast the arrival of the food donations over the radio to inform community members about distribution plans.

We have crossed the threshold. Now, we have a movement and I am expecting that Sounds of the Season will grow exponentially. - Volker Kromm, Regional Food Distribution Association executive director

With the success of this year's Sounds of the Season barely behind him, Kromm is already looking ahead and planning for an even larger program next year.

"This is certainly the tip of the iceberg and we have crossed the threshold. Now we have a movement and I am expecting that Sounds of the Season will grow exponentially going forward with more donors and transportation companies coming on board to help even more northern communities."

-With files from Jeff Walters and Cathy Alex