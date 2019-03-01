From mill to field: Thunder Bay farm conference looks at using forestry industry byproduct

A researcher from Thunder Bay, Ont., is helping farmers learn how they might be able to improve their soil by using a byproduct from northwestern Ontario mills.

Amanda Diochon, who is speaking Wednesday at the Thunder Bay spring farm conference, said Resolute Forest Products in the city generates energy by burning conifer bark. However, the combustion process is incomplete and it produces "a black ash material that farmers in the past have applied to their fields."

She said the material acts as a liming agent by boosting the soil's pH balance, and provides some additional nutrients.

Ash can boost soil pH, help plants absorb nutrients

"Typically we have low pH soils around here so that would help to bring that pH up and help plants be able to access nutrients, " Diochon said.

"For farmers, if they can get the ash at low to no charge, as opposed to paying for lime, then that can help enhance the economic benefits."

She believes it could help Resolute's bottom line as well.

"I would think the net benefit to Resolute would be that they don't have to landfill their ash because that comes with a cost, and there's also an environmental cost as well, because all that material is sitting in a big pile, while it could be doing a lot of good on the landscape."

However, Ontario regulations around nutrient management require farmers wishing to spread material, which comes from a non-agricultural source on their fields, to submit a plan for its use, said Diochon.

The materials must have a demonstrated advantage such as "they benefit the organic matter in the soil, or they increase the pH of the soil, they provide nutrients or they're a source of water during the dry period."

But the plan also looks at the impact of that substance on the surrounding area in order "to protect ground and surface water and protect overall environmental quality."

Diochon said she will be discussing what farmers can expect when they go to prepare a plan to use materials like the black ash.

Details may include describing he size of the agricultural operation, the soil type and what crop is being grown on the land.

The Thunder Bay spring farm conference continues through Thursday.