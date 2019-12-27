Snowfall warning in effect for Thunder Bay, north of Lake Superior

You might want to dig out the shovel for Wednesday morning.

Environment Canada has issued a snowfall warning for Thunder Bay, as well as Geraldton, the Lake Nipigon area, and the north shore of Lake Superior.

Up to 15 centimetres of snow is forecasted for those areas, which is slated to start between eight and ten this evening, said Geoff Coulson, a warning preparedness meteorologist with Environment Canada.

"That snowfall is going to intensify during the overnight hours, before tapering off late in the morning on Wednesday."

"The coldest air is going to stay on the western part of Lake Superior, so that's where the snowfall warnings are. We're also including the north shore of Lake Superior, Nipigon, and Marathon areas, they're in the snowfall warnings as well."

Coulson said there is a freezing rain warning for the Manitouwadge, Hornepayne and Geraldton areas, as there is warmer air as you move east.

After the snowfall takes place, Coulson said the snow should stick around for at least a few days, with temperatures slated to climb to four degrees over the weekend.

"We're certainly seeing temperatures running more seasonal over the course of the next few days for the Thunder Bay area, and the chance of the snow will stick around, at least for a few days. But, then we do see some milder temperatures being forecast right now for the weekend."