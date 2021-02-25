Snow, freezing rain in northwestern Ontario forecast

Environment Canada is warning of 10 to 20 centimetres of snow, and possible freezing rain, in some parts of northwestern Ontario overnight Wednesday.

The agency has issued special weather statements, snowfall warnings, and freezing rain warnings for a number of areas.

Environment Canada said 10 to 20 centimetres of snow is expected in the areas around Geraldton, Longlac, Atikokan and Nipigon.

Attawapiskat could see up to 30 centimetres of snow tonight, while Thunder Bay is expected to see up to 10 centimetres of snow.

However, with temperatures still expected to be relatively warm tonight, some of that precipitation could come in the form of rain or freezing drizzle.

"We have a low pressure system that's basically tracking from Nebraska across the states of Iowa, Minnesota, Wisconsin, and bringing that precipitation to the Lake Superior area," said Environment Canada warning preparedness meteorologist Peter Kimbell, adding that a cold front is also approaching the region from the north.

Those two systems are expected to arrive in the region by about 6 p.m. Wednesday, when the precipitation will begin, and last until Thursday morning.

Things should, however, clear up quickly after that, Kimbell said, with temperatures rising to about 5 C on Thursday.

"We'll have a slushy afternoon," he said.

And while temperatures will cool to a high of 0 C and a low of -11 C on Friday, things will warm up again on the weekend, with a high of 8 C in the forecast.