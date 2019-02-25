It's not your imagination; there really is more snow out there

The Lakehead Region Conservation Authority has confirmed what many people in Thunder Bay, Ont., already know: this year's snow pack is deeper than usual.

The organization's most recent snow survey found 60 to 80 centimetres of snow at its three survey points across the region.

Typically, the depth would be between 37 and 54 centimetres, according to Tammy Cook, the chief administrative officer of the LRCA.

It's too soon to know whether the deep snow will increase flood risks in the spring, she said, but it should benefit people on well water.

"With heavy snow content, we will see a nice recharge to the groundwater levels when spring comes, so people on wells should be happy that there should be lots of water in the spring," she said. "There typically is."

This year's snow levels are similar to those in 2005 and 2014, Cook said, but they haven't yet approached those of 1996 when levels rose to 100 to 126 centimetres.

The LRCA will continue to do its snow surveys every two weeks, she added, and will issue flood warnings in the springtime if necessary.