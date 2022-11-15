Snow squall warning issued for Thunder Bay, with 15 to 25 cm of snow expected by this afternoon

Thunder Bay and the surrounding areas are getting hit with a wintery blast today, with snow snow squalls hitting in the region.

Visibility during the morning commuste has been significantly reduced due to the heavy snow. Snow is also expected to quickly accumulate with 15 to 25 centimetres expected for Thunder Bay and Superior West.

The weather hazard is expected to end by this afternoon, according to Environment Canada.

"Snow squalls cause weather conditions to vary considerably. Changes from clear skies to heavy snow within just a few kilometres are common. Prepare for quickly changing and deteriorating travel conditions," reads the weather warning from Environment Canada.

"Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow. Rapidly accumulating snow could make travel difficult over some locations."

A woman walks to work in Tuesday's snowstorm in Thunder Bay. The early morning snowstorm made for a slippery commute. (Alex Brockman/CBC)

The weather has resulted in some cancellations today, with Student Transportation services in Thunder Bay cancelling all school buses.

A number of rural schools in the Thunder Bay area are also closed today due to weather.