Soon you'll be able to pay for city parking meters with your smart phone

People in Thunder Bay will soon be able to pay for metered parking using their smart phones.

The City of Thunder Bay is preparing a request for proposals from companies who make apps for that purpose, according to Thunder Bay Parking Authority Supervisor Jonathan Paske.

The apps allow people to enter information about where they are parked and pay for the parking with a credit card instead of fumbling around with change.

The system would save the city money on meter maintenance, Paske said, and it may not actually cost the city anything.

"A lot of the vendors have a no fee model where the whole cost is covered by the convenience fee that's paid by the user so that would likely be the route that we're looking to go as it's zero cost to the city," he explained.

Systems allowing people to pay for parking using cell phones and smart phones have been in place in other cities for more than a decade, and Lakehead University currently gives people the option to pay for on-campus parking using a mobile app.

The city's decision to adopt the technology was prompted by an increase in demand this past year from local merchants, Paske said.

The city hopes to have the system in place by the early summer, he said.