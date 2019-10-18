Thunder Bay mayor proclaims Small Business Week
Thunder Bay, Ont., mayor Bill Mauro proclaimed BDC Small Business week at Thunder Bay City Hall on Friday morning.
The week, which runs from Oct. 20-26, is a national event celebrating entrepreneurship. This year's theme is "Canada: a nation of entrepreneurs. Showcasing the people behind the business!"
Here is a run-down of next week's events.
Monday October 21
ShoutFest - 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Delta Hotels by Marriott Thunder Bay
A full-day marketing conference led by Shout Media
http://shoutfest.eventbrite.ca
Tuesday October 22
Future Entrepreneurs of Thunder Bay - 10 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. (lunch included) at the Slovak Legion
Student workshops/luncheon to launch the annual Enter the Den high school business plan competition
https://forms.gle/toPta6AYYaHJnb846
This Woman Means Business Thunder Bay - 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. at the Victoria Inn
A women's business empowerment event
https://onewoman.ca/product/this-woman-means-business-thunder-bay/
Wednesday October 23
Before Business - 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. at the Victoria Inn
Featuring Trevin Stratton, chief economist with the Canadian Chamber of Commerce
http://business.tbchamber.ca/events/details/before-business-with-dr-trevin-stratton-2507
After Business - 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Fort William Country Club
A networking event featuring Chamber of Commerce members and open to everyone
https://tbchamber.ca/event/afterbiz-oct23-19/
Your Numbers, Your Story - 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at The Baggage Building at the Waterfront
Presented by Derek Tycholas, CPA, CGA and featuring Tracy Barry, owner and lead consultant at The Nest Studio and PARO Circle member sharing her story as the entrepreneur behind the business
info@paro.ca
Thursday October 24
Different Paths to Business - 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. at 5 Forks
An interactive lunch and discussion with business professionals in Thunder Bay
https://shift.wildapricot.org/event-3585399
Theatre Thursday in Ingenuity - 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Ingenuity Connections Theatre, CASES Building FB 2023, Lakehead University
A movie showcasing entrepreneurship
Friday October 25
Drop In and Discover - 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Northwestern Ontario Innovation Centre
A chance to learn more about the centre's programs and services