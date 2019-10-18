Thunder Bay mayor proclaims Small Business Week

Thunder Bay, Ont., mayor Bill Mauro proclaimed BDC Small Business week at Thunder Bay City Hall on Friday morning.

The week, which runs from Oct. 20-26, is a national event celebrating entrepreneurship. This year's theme is "Canada: a nation of entrepreneurs. Showcasing the people behind the business!"

Here is a run-down of next week's events.

Monday October 21

ShoutFest - 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Delta Hotels by Marriott Thunder Bay

A full-day marketing conference led by Shout Media

http://shoutfest.eventbrite.ca

Tuesday October 22

Future Entrepreneurs of Thunder Bay - 10 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. (lunch included) at the Slovak Legion

Student workshops/luncheon to launch the annual Enter the Den high school business plan competition

https://forms.gle/toPta6AYYaHJnb846

This Woman Means Business Thunder Bay - 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. at the Victoria Inn

A women's business empowerment event

https://onewoman.ca/product/this-woman-means-business-thunder-bay/

Wednesday October 23

Before Business - 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. at the Victoria Inn

Featuring Trevin Stratton, chief economist with the Canadian Chamber of Commerce

http://business.tbchamber.ca/events/details/before-business-with-dr-trevin-stratton-2507

After Business - 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Fort William Country Club

A networking event featuring Chamber of Commerce members and open to everyone

https://tbchamber.ca/event/afterbiz-oct23-19/

Your Numbers, Your Story - 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at The Baggage Building at the Waterfront

Presented by Derek Tycholas, CPA, CGA and featuring Tracy Barry, owner and lead consultant at The Nest Studio and PARO Circle member sharing her story as the entrepreneur behind the business

info@paro.ca

Thursday October 24

Different Paths to Business - 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. at 5 Forks

An interactive lunch and discussion with business professionals in Thunder Bay

https://shift.wildapricot.org/event-3585399

Theatre Thursday in Ingenuity - 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Ingenuity Connections Theatre, CASES Building FB 2023, Lakehead University

A movie showcasing entrepreneurship

Friday October 25

Drop In and Discover - 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Northwestern Ontario Innovation Centre

A chance to learn more about the centre's programs and services