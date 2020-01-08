'Craft Cares' charity gives back to community 'one beer at a time' says Thunder Bay brewery owner

The Sleeping Giant Brewing Company in Thunder Bay is giving back to the community "one beer at a time" by launching its second annual Craft Cares charity drive in 20 communities across Ontario, said CEO and co-founder Andrea Mulligan.

"This is a way of using the popularity of craft beer as a vehicle to do good, with each beer making a difference," Mulligan stated in a written release Tuesday.

"We've had certain values since me and my husband opened the brewery and those values, we see them reflected as well in our employees, so it's a natural progression where we just always want to give back and support and there's so much joy in seeing the brewery and our staff help other people and other community programs," she said.

'We want to support and be involved'

From January 1 through Valentine's Day, 50 cents from every one of the company's products sold at participating licensee locations will be donated to approximately 80 local groups in the participating communities.

"I always say Thunder Bay has been so good to us, but it's not only Thunder Bay now, it's these outlying communities, especially in northwestern and northeastern Ontario that still feel a connection to us because we are from the north, and again we want to support and be involved in as many areas a possible," said Mulligan.

Bars and restaurants will collaborate with their staff to pick a local charity "and we support whatever they decide."

Chosen charities include emergency shelters, soup kitchens, arts programs and a Thunder Bay initiative to help low-income families enroll their children in organized sports.

Charities asking 'how do we get involved?'

The inaugural event raised over $11,380 for 32 charities in the Thunder Bay area.

"Everyone was really excited about it, and what was really neat was that afterwards we had charities phoning the brewery and asking 'how do we get involved?'", said Mulligan.

The money raised at each establishment is donated to its chosen charity. However, this year, the brewery is launching a Craft Cares beer and sales from that will be distributed evenly across all the charities. The rose beer, which the company has never brewed before, is "a beautiful pink colour and has fresh hibiscus and raspberry in it, so it's really fruity and refreshing and is kind of a fun beer in the middle of the cold winter."

Shows connection between craft beers, community

Mulligan said she would like to see the Craft Cares movement catch on with other small brewers in Ontario "to not only promote craft beer but the connections that craft beer brings to the community."

Craft Cares 2020 is running in Burlington, Cobalt, Cochrane, Dryden, Fort Frances, Hearst, Kapuskasing, Kirkland Lake, Little Current, Longlac, Nipissing, North Bay, Red Lake, Sault Ste. Marie, Sioux Lookout, St. Joseph's Island, Sudbury, Timmins, and Whitefish Falls.

You can hear the full interview with Andrea Mulligan on CBC's Up North afternoon program here.