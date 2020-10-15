SIU clears Thunder Bay police officers after man's death in hospital

The province's Special Investigations Unit has found no grounds to lay charges against Thunder Bay police officers after the death of a 29-year-old man earlier this year.

The SIU concluded its investigation into the case, clearing the two officers who had been stationed outside the man's hospital room when he was found without vital signs.

The SIU's report said the man was arrested on the morning of Feb. 28, after he was in apparent drug withdrawal and his mother called police to revoke her role as bail surety. After briefly being locked in a bathroom, the man was arrested without incident and was immediately taken to hospital at the recommendation of paramedics.



The next morning, the man was escorted to a nearby bathroom by one of the officers and brought back to his hospital room before being found unresponsive. He died on March 10 after being sent to the hospital's intensive care unit.

The cause of death was determined to be pneumonia, though the toxicology report found evidence of potential cocaine use.

The SIU investigation determined the officers acted prudently by taking the man to hospital, and while it was possible he had hidden and was able to use drugs in the hospital, it would only be speculative and the officers met their duty of care.