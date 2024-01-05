Warning: This story references domestic violence.

Jenna Ostberg's parents say they want their daughter to be remembered as a kind, talented and strong-willed young woman — much more than a victim of domestic violence.

Melanie Beardy and Vincent Ostberg of Bearskin Lake First Nation spoke to CBC News on Thursday after discovering Ontario's Special Investigations Unit (SIU) is investigating the circumstances leading up to the 21-year-old's death in Thunder Bay.

The SIU says it took three calls to 911 before police responded to the residence where Jenna was found dead on Dec. 30. The first call to police was made around 2 a.m. ET, but police did not respond. They received a second call to cancel the first call for service. The third 911 call received by police said the woman had died, according to the SIU.

Beardy and Ostberg identified their daughter as the victim and told CBC News they only found out about the SIU investigation through a media release.

"That was shocking to read that news last night — I shouldn't be having to read it through the internet," Beardy said in an interview with CBC News Thursday evening.

Jenna Ostberg of Bearskin Lake First Nation is described by her parents as a talented, strong-willed young woman who was an advocate for women's rights. (Submitted by Melanie Beardy)

The SIU, an independent government agency, investigates the conduct of police that may have resulted in death, serious injury, sexual assault or the discharge of a firearm at a person.

In its news release Wednesday, the SIU said one official is under investigation. Two investigators and one forensic investigator have been assigned to the case.

Beardy and Ostberg said they hope the investigations by the Thunder Bay Police Service and SIU bring justice for Jenna and other Indigenous women who have experienced violence.

"We want to ensure that further measures are taken by Canadian society to make sure that women are protected," said Ostberg. "Every 911 call, no matter what, they should be attended to."

Talented artist, women's advocate

Ostberg said his daughter inspired many young women in northern Ontario, from the way she dressed to how she did her hair and eyeliner.

The family moved from Bearskin Lake First Nation, roughly 425 kilometres north of Sioux Lookout, to Thunder Bay once their four children were old enough to attend high school, so they wouldn't be on their own while completing their education, Beardy and Ostberg said.

After graduating from Hammarskjold High School, Jenna completed a one-year college access program at Confederation College, which is designed to help students determine their future education and career paths.

Jenna was involved with the community, having worked in a daycare setting and at the Thunder Bay Boys and Girls Club. In her First Nation, she helped out at the nursing station and was involved in the Choose Life program. She was also a talented artist who produced Woodlands-style paintings.

Jenna Ostberg's parents share a journal entry of hers where she introduces herself, her family members, and why they moved from Bearskin Lake First Nation to Thunder Bay, Ont. (Submitted by Melanie Beardy)

Most importantly, she always stood up for herself and the people around her, her parents said.

"She was very much a champion for women's rights. She had faced difficulty, but she also had the bravery and the courage to stand up for what was right."

The parents say they want their daughter to be remembered as someone who mattered.

"I want them to know that she was a good person and she was very much a human to be treated with dignity," said Ostberg.

"The way [the case] has been handled so far, there has been no dignity for her — and that has to change."

The SIU is urging anyone who may have information about the investigation into Jenna Ostberg's death, including video or photos, to contact the lead investigator at 1-800-787-8529 or fill out a form online.

Victims of domestic assault are not alone. Thunder Bay and Area Victim Services has a 24/7 crisis line that can be reached at 807-684-1051. If you are in an emergency, call 911.