Ontario SIU investigates woman's death in Thunder Bay after no police response to domestic disturbance calls

Ontario's Special Investigations Unit (SIU) is investigating the circumstances leading up to the death of a 21-year old woman after it took three calls to 911 before they arrived at a domestic disturbance Dec. 30.

The police watchdog announced the investigation Wednesday evening.

The first call was made around 2 a.m., but police did not respond. Then, they received a second call to cancel the first call for service. The third 911 call received by police said the woman had died, according to the SIU.

The SIU said one official is under investigation. Two investigators and one forensic investigator have been assigned to the case.

The SIU, an independent government agency, investigates the conduct of police that may have resulted in death, serious injury, sexual assault or the discharge of a firearm at a person.

It's urging anyone who may have information about the Thunder Bay investigation, including video or photos, to contact the lead investigator at 1-800-787-8529 or fill out a form online.