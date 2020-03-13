Special Investigations Unit investigating death of 29-year-old Thunder Bay man

Ontario's Special Investigations Unit (SIU) is investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a 29-year-old Thunder Bay, Ont., man on March 8.

Preliminary information suggests that at approximately 11 a.m. on Feb. 28, Thunder Bay Police Service officers attended a residence after receiving a call regarding concern for an individual's well-being, the SIU report said.

Emergency Medical Services and Thunder Bay Fire Rescue also attended the residence, the agency said in the report.

A man was taken into police custody and transported to hospital for treatment, and the following day, while still in hospital, he became "critically-ill"

On March 8, he was pronounced dead in hospital in Thunder Bay.

At this time, three investigators and one forensic investigator have been assigned to the case. A post-mortem examination took place in Toronto on Thursday.

The SIU is urging anyone who may have information about this investigation to contact the lead investigator at 1-800-787-8529.

The unit is also urging anyone who may have any video evidence related to this incident to upload that video through the SIU website.