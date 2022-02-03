Thunder Bay fire fighters battle Simpson Street house fire

Thunder Bay Fire Rescue spent hours in Wednesday night's bitter cold to battle a stubborn house fire on Simpson Street.

Firefighters responded to a call just after 6:30 p.m. after neighbours said they could hear a man screaming for help.

The first arriving crew saw flames coming from the single-family home, with more crews dispatched to scene.

Crews used hand lines, with an aerial platform truck upwind of the fire to assist. Firefighters were then able to get into the interior of the building, and fight the fire from inside.

The stubborn blaze forced firefighters to cut open the roof, so the aerial ladder could spray water into the attic.

Fire inspectors are expected to be on the scene this morning to conduct an investigation. There were no injuries to the only man in the home, but one firefighter suffered a minor injury, but did not require medical attention.

The man in the home was assisted by Thunder Bay police, and then the Red Cross.

10 firefighting vehicles were on the scene on Simpson St.