Thunder Bay siblings rewrite Willie Nelson song for the COVID-19 era

A brother and sister in Thunder Bay, Ont, have re-written a Willie Nelson song in honour of physical distancing recommendations in the era of COVID-19.

Ralph and Nancy St. Jarre recorded a version of "On the Road Again" called "Staying Home Again."

The two siblings mostly play music as a hobby, Ralph St. Jarre said – though Nancy has previously worked as a busker – but they'd just started playing at a senior's home when COVID-19 started spreading.

His wife suggested they record a song for the residents since they can no longer play for them in person, St. Jarre said.

"I came up with this," he said, "because it was one of the songs we played by Willie Nelson, 'On the Road Again,' and I thought, 'Oh you know I could change this up a little bit,' so I started rewriting it to accommodate the situation today."

The video for the song has been viewed more than 1,700 times on Facebook.

St. Jarre is currently spending time away from his sister in keeping with physical distancing recommendations, he said.

But, he said, she is now working on a rewrite of the Jamaican folk song "Deo."