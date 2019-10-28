Two charged in rash of break-ins in Thunder Bay, Shuniah

Two men from Thunder Bay are facing numerous charges stemming from a series of break-ins in the city, and Shuniah, police said.

The arrests were made following investigations by Thunder Bay police, and OPP.

The accused, who are aged 27 and 24, remain in custody, and are due back in court on Wednesday.

Thunder Bay police said the two were charged in connection to a break and enter that took place in the early-morning hours of Friday, Dec. 4 at a home on Riverside Drive.

The two accused, police said, entered the home while the occupants were asleep, and stole numerous high-value items, as well as an SUV.

On Dec. 7, patrolling police officers spotted the SUV, leaving the parking lot of a convenience store. Police attempted to stop the vehicle, but the driver fled, and the pursuit was discontinued in the interest of public safety, police said.

However, later that day, police found the SUV abandoned on Melon Street later that afternoon, and investigation led police to identify the suspects.

Both were located on Dec. 10 in Thunder Bay, and arrested without incident.

OPP, meanwhile, have charged the same two individuals over a series of break-ins at residences on Lakeshore Drive in Shuniah, which go back to September.

OPP said in those cases, the accused targeted cash, wallets, credit cards, tools, and vehicles; two of the break ins took place while residents were asleep.

OPP said arrest warrants are being sought for four other suspects, and suggest anyone with seasonal property in the area check those properties, and report any suspicious activity.