Northwestern Ontario musicians step into the spotlight Wednesday night at Live on the Waterfront in Thunder Bay.

Fresh off performances in Kenora and Fort Frances, British Columbia-based Shred Kelly will headline the evening with their signature electric crescendos, sing-along folk anthems and unique banjo beat.

For the band's Sage McBride, who grew up in Minaki in the Kenora-area, playing in Thunder Bay is like coming home.

"It feels amazing. We just love playing in this area," said McBride. "Whenever we're here, I try to think of ways I could live in both Fernie [B.C.] and northwestern Ontario at the same time."

The band will be performing a selection of songs, including a set from their latest album, Archipelago, which was released in February 2018.

'We live in such a wonderful country'

"It's about travelling," she said of the title track, which was written during a brief vacation at a friend's island cottage in Sweden when the group was touring Europe.

"It just reminded us so much of Canada and that's what the song is about," explained McBride "It's about being away from home and coming back home and feeling really lucky that we live in such a wonderful country."

In addition to Shred Kelly, northwestern Ontario singer-songwriter Nick Sherman and Thunder Bay-based musician Jean-Paul de Roover will also perform on the OPG Community Stage Wednesday evening.

Live on the Waterfront is presented by Ontario Power Generation and funded in part by the provincial government and a variety of sponsors including CBC Thunder Bay.

The concerts run from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. every Wednesday in Marina Park until August 29, and admission is free.