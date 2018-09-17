Thunder Bay, Ont., police investigate report of shots fired in north-side neighbourhood
Thunder Bay, Ont., police are holding a residence on the city's north side as they investigate reports of shots being fired early Monday morning.
No injuries reported, but police continue to hold Piccadilly Avenue scene on Monday morning
Officers confirmed in a written release Monday there were no injuries in the incident, which reportedly took place just after 5:30 a.m. in the 400 block of Piccadilly Avenue.
Anyone with information about the investigation is asked to contact police at 684-1200, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or www.p3tips.com.