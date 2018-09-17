Thunder Bay, Ont., police investigate report of shots fired in north-side neighbourhood

Thunder Bay, Ont., police are holding a residence on the city's north side as they investigate reports of shots being fired early Monday morning.

Officers confirmed in a written release Monday there were no injuries in the incident, which reportedly took place just after 5:30 a.m. in the 400 block of Piccadilly Avenue.

Anyone with information about the investigation is asked to contact police at 684-1200, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or www.p3tips.com.