Second person charged over Dease Street shooting: Thunder Bay police

Police in Thunder Bay, Ont., have charged a second person in connection with a shooting that took place on the city's south side earlier this month.

Police were called to a residence on Dease Street at about 9:20 p.m. on Oct. 8 with reports of a shooting. A male victim was found inside the home, and taken to hospital.

A 17-year-old male from the Toronto area was arrested on Oct. 15 in Toronto, and charged with attempted murder.

The male appeared in Thunder Bay court on Saturday, and was remanded into custody.

The name of the accused cannot be released under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

Holly Emma Papassay, 48, of Thunder Bay has also been charged with attempted murder over the shooting.

A third suspect has been identified, and a Canada-wide warrant has been issued for their arrest, police said. No further details have been provided.

Police have said they don't believe the shooting was random, but rather tied to the city's drug trade.