Police in Thunder Bay, Ont., investigating south-side shooting

One man is in hospital after being shot Tuesday night on Thunder Bay's south side, police said.

Officers were dispatched to 139 Dease Street at about 9:20 p.m. with reports of a shooting that had just occurred. Upon arrival, police located a lone male victim, and confirmed that he had been shot.

The victim was taking to hospital, where he remains in serious condition. Police said investigators don't believe the shooting was a random occurrence, and suspect it is linked to the city's drug trade.

No further information has yet been provided.

The investigation is now a major case, and police are asking for the public's help.

Police are seeking any surveillance footage — including footage from dash cams — that was captured from about 9 p.m. to 10 p.m. Tuesday in the area of McKenzie Street, from Cumming Street to Pacific Avenue.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 684-1200.