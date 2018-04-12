Thunder Bay shipyard owner hopes to secure federal government bids

Thunder Bay's shipyard could see a lot more work in coming years, if the federal government changed its bid requirements on how and where ships are made.

Shaun Padulo, the president of Heddle Shipyards, the company which owns the former Port Arthur Shipyards on the city's north side, said he is puzzled as to why length and width requirements for new ships don't match up with the size of the locks on the St. Lawrence Seaway.





He said the locks require ships to be, at maximum, 24 metres wide and 228 metres in length. However, a federal government bid requires the shipyard to be able to build vessels exceeding that size, said Padulo.

"Which doesn't make sense because the six icebreakers that the qualifying yard could bid on, have to break ice through the seaway, so it would have to fit through the seaway," he said.

Padulo said he also raised his concerns to the Canadian International Trade Tribunal, and will launch a formal investigation into the procurement of those ships.

However, that was all halted, he said, when a national security exemption was invoked by the government, which, Padulo said, would be difficult to challenge.

"I get that the Coast Guard needs new ships, because we repair their existing vessels, and those sailors need new boats."

Padulo said a new technique is to build ships in modules, and then assemble them in another port. Part of a ship could be built in Thunder Bay, he said, as the existing shipyards on the two coasts have capacity issues, which could be alleviated by building an entire boat, or part of it, in other yards.

A new contract for inland shipyards, positioned on the Great Lakes, could have a major impact on employment in Thunder Bay, he said. While it is difficult to give exact figures on the number of people that could be employed if the company were to land a Coat Guard contract to build six icebreakers, Padulo said it could take 400 people up to 20 years, spread out over three shipyards.

That could work out to 50 or so employees in Thunder Bay.

Padulo said the goal is to keep people working, year-round, in the Lakehead.

"To continue to operate Thunder Bay and make it more of a going concern than it already is," Padulo said. "We just had a huge 740-foot vessel in there for a month, and two winters ago we did a (Canada Steamship Lines) vessel that was 740 feet, our goal is to really do one vessel each winter, a significant project, and then find ways for continuous employment throughout the summer."