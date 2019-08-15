The 2021 Port of Thunder Bay navigation season has officially begun with the arrival of the first vessels — the tug Sharon M1 and the barge Huron Spirit.

The same two vessels that arrived Friday at 11:30 p.m. ET also opened the 2020 season, the port said in a media release.

The tug-barge carried a calcium chloride brine solution to Pollard Highway Products on the Kaministiquia River, the port said. The brine is used as a road stabilizer and dust suppressant.

Capt. Ray Davis and chief engineer Larry Piercey received top hat honours, although no top-hat ceremony took place due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Other vessels that arrived over the weekend included two bulkers, on Saturday morning. Six more were expected over the next 24 hours.

Two vessels that were in the city this winter — MV Blair McKeil and MV Algoma Strongfield — left the port earlier last week, carrying bulk grain.