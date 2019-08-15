Skip to Main Content
Thunder Bay

Port of Thunder Bay navigation season opens with arrival of 2 vessels

The 2021 Port of Thunder Bay navigation season has officially begun with the arrival of the first vessels — the tug Sharon M1 and the barge Huron Spirit.

Other weekend arrivals included 2 bulkers

CBC News ·
The Port of Thunder Bay's new navigation season began on the weekend, starting with the same two vessels that opened the 2020 season. (Matt Prokopchuk / CBC)

The 2021 Port of Thunder Bay navigation season has officially begun with the arrival of the first vessels — the tug Sharon M1 and the barge Huron Spirit.

The same two vessels that arrived Friday at 11:30 p.m. ET also opened the 2020 season, the port said in a media release.

The tug-barge carried a calcium chloride brine solution to Pollard Highway Products on the Kaministiquia River, the port said. The brine is used as a road stabilizer and dust suppressant.

Capt. Ray Davis and chief engineer Larry Piercey received top hat honours, although no top-hat ceremony took place due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Other vessels that arrived over the weekend included two bulkers, on Saturday morning. Six more were expected over the next 24 hours.

Two vessels that were in the city this winter — MV Blair McKeil and MV Algoma Strongfield — left the port earlier last week, carrying bulk grain.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News

Related Stories

now