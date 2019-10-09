Thunder Bay shelter, soup kitchen prepare for holiday season and approaching lockdown

Usually staff and volunteers at Shelter House and the Dew Drop Inn in Thunder Bay Ont. are busy preparing for sit down dinner services for Christmas.

This year, however, each organization has opted to only provide take-out meals to the community as their respective dining rooms stay closed to the public due the COVID-19 pandemic.

"This holiday season has been really challenging on everyone and the community members who access our services are no different. We looked at all the possibilities to be able to open our dining room, but we couldn't. figure out a way to keep safety at the top mind while doing," explained Kimberley Kennedy, development officer at Shelter House.

Kennedy said while a gathering is unable to take place, the small but mighty volunteer team working in their kitchen this year will still be able to offer an "absolutely wonderful" meal to community members.

In years past, Shelter House has served upwards of 300 meals at both their lunch and dinner services on Christmas Day. This year they're preparing to serve the same amount of meals, if not more.

On the north side of the city, the Saint Andrew's Dew Drop Inn team is also busily preparing take-out turkey dinners for their patrons.

"A lot of preparation goes into a meal of this magnitude where you're cooking enough food probably for 700 people, because we're not quite sure of the numbers or how many people will be coming to see us, we've got goodie bags and lots of little giveaways," said Michael Quibell, executive director of the Dew Drop Inn.

Business as usual during lockdown

After the Christmas Day meals are served, both Shelter House and the Dew Drop Inn say they will be operating "business as usual" as the 14 day lockdown begins in northern Ontario on Boxing Day.

Both Quibell and Kennedy said their organizations have been in touch with the Thunder Bay District Health Unit and are awaiting any additional guidance officials may have to offer for the lockdown period.

"We are still operating overflow and isolation space for individuals as well as a specialized transportation service in relation to COVID. So our programs and services will still be operating," said Kennedy.

Business as usual operations are not being taken for granted by both Shelter House and the Dew Drop Inn.

Kennedy said if it weren't for the Thunder Bay Community support, much of what Shelter House was able to accomplish this year through the pandemic wouldn't have been possible.

"We would not be able to ensure that no one has left outside in the cold or be able to provide food for individuals who are hungry or be able to operate spaces to make sure everyone has a safe place to isolate if need be.So we really wanted to thank the community for all of their support over the last year," she said.

Quibell echoed Kennedy, adding that the support over the holiday season is what allows them to keep serving the community through the year.

Christmas dinner take out times on Dec. 25